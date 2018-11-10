’The Year of the Woman’ has a different meaning for those in politics

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A record number of women were elected to the United States House of Representatives Tuesday night.
Many are calling this “the year of the woman” and Tuesday night’s election further cemented this idea with a record number of women being elected to the United States House of Representatives. But Freddie Powell Sims, a state Senator since 2008, said she doesn’t think about being a woman in politics. She said at work, she’s just not a female Senator, she’s a Senator.
“I just think of it as a job that has to be done, regardless of my gender,” said Sims.
Sims said it isn’t what she looks like that matters in her role as Senator.
“Gender, race, ethnicity, none of those should ever become the number one priority of seeking office.”
Sims said she doesn’t completely disregard her role as a woman in the political sphere. However, she says there are some issues, like women’s healthcare, she has a better understanding than her male counterparts might. Bringing her own unique knowledge and background to issues like this.
“Being a female, there are certain issues that I will have so much more experience dealing with those issues than a male.”
Sims said it may be the year of the woman, but for her, it’s just another year as Senator.
“What is it I can bring to the district as an individual? How effective can I be?”
Sims said no matter her gender, she always tries to listen to your constituents, doing what’s best for the most people.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.