Welcomed changes arrive for the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Friday evening brings the last round of rain before the weekend. The wet conditions gradually end as a cold front moves across SWGA tonight. Behind the boundary drier air clears us out while much cooler air drops temperatures about 20 degrees. Lows drop into the upper 40s Saturday and low 40s Sunday. Despite tons of sunshine highs only reach upper 50s low 60s.
Increasing clouds Sunday gives way to fog and rain Monday and Tuesday. Models are suggesting periods of heavy rain with possibly of isolated strong storms. Stay tuned for updates.
Another cold front dries us out with much colder air Wednesday. Lows drop into the mid 30s with highs only in the 50s. this cold blast could bring the first frost of the season Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Staying dry and warming into the mid 60s Friday.
