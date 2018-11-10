Week 11 Preview: Big Ten intrigue; RB 4 Heisman; UAB-elieve

The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State has been dominated by the Wildcats, who have won nine in a row. But both teams slog into this at 3-6, needing to win out to become bowl eligible. Kansas has already said coach David Beaty won't return after this season. What about K-State coach Bill Snyder? The 79-year-old Hall of Famer signed a contract extension before the season, but that seemed more symbolic than anything else. There is mounting sentiment that it is time the program moved in a new direction, but Snyder doesn't seem to want to budge. Losing to the Jayhawks might change that dynamic in Manhattan.