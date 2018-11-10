Veterans honored at first ever Veterans Day Parade in Leesburg

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The City of Leesburg was plastered in red, white, and blue to honor veterans from all over Saturday.
We spoke with a lot of folks who said there aren’t enough events in our area that honor veterans, but that all changed today after the Leesburg Veterans Day Parade, that officials hope to make an annual event.
“Ready. Fire!,” said the commander during the parade as veterans shot bullets into the Leesburg skies.
It’s a sound that’s all too familiar to vets like Denzil Harrell.
“It gets me every time. Today gets me just the way the first time I ever did it,” said Harrell. “We all signed the same blank check and made it out to the people of the US.”
He put together the Veterans Day Parade in Leesburg, to show his appreciation.
Eighteen year army vet Joe Drennen said he wants to see more events like this.
“I look at it this way, we have a lot of guys that didn’t come home, and we owe it to them to not forget, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Drennen.
Veterans day this year falls on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.
Harrell said that’s what he wants folks to know leaving today’s parade.
“I hope they were here to honor the ones that fought in World War One,” said Harrell. “A lot of people don’t know it, but we lost 117,000 people in WWI in just a little over a year.”
Dreenen said people should consider how vets are feeling as well.
“Today is a specifically hard day for veterans a lot of them have lost friends over the years and lost friends in combat so just remember to check on your veterans. It’s an important day but it’s also a sad one,” said Drennen.
Harrell said its all about respect.
“Unless you are one you don’t know what you go through. It just my privilege to honor all the vets,” said Harrell.
