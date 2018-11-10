Search continues for new Americus city manager

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The search continues for a new city manager in Americus.
Mayor Barry Blount told WALB News 10 the city interviewed several candidates recently.
They even offered the position to one of the candidates, but the process didn't make it through the negotiation period.
Blount said they are reviewing several more candidates for the job right now and hopes to interview them within the next month.
“Hopefully we’ll have, you know, one of those will be the successful candidate. We’re certainly anxious to have somebody in that position," said Blount.
Blount also said all the candidates they are looking at now are from Georgia and have previous city manager experience.
The city has been without a manager since the end of April.
Blount said he hopes they will have someone in the position by the beginning of 2019.
