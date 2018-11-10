Residents have until Sunday to apply for D-SNAP

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you still need help and resources after Hurricane Michael, you have until Sunday, November 11, to fill out an application for Disaster SNAP.
The D-SNAP program is for those who might not qualify for SNAP because of their income.
DFACS representatives said if you’ve suffered extensive damage to your house, car or business and need help you should apply for assistance.
You can receive at least one months worth of special benefits to make sure you and your family get food.
“We think the folks who need help should not be ashamed to or afraid to ask for it. We are here to help them and just give them every benefit we can under the law,” said Interim Director of Georgia DFACS Tom Rawlings.
DFACS anticipates they’ll process over 50 thousand applications throughout Southwest Georgia, putting more than $20 million into the program to help.
The D-SNAP station will be opened at 801 West Residence Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
