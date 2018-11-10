5 Oakman HS football players injured in locker room wall collapse

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell confirms five Oakman High School players were hurt in a wall collapse before Friday night’s game.
The partial wall was a 15-foot long, 6-foot tall structure in the locker room of the gymnasium. The wall stood beside a bench in the visiting locker room where the five students were sitting when it collapsed.
Two players were taken to the hospital in Troy, including one who was unable to walk. All of the players were conscious and alert. Two football players suffered lacerations. Dr. Brazzell believes all were checked out because some of them were complaining of back pain.
On the scene was Brundidge Police Department, Brundidge Fire Department, Troy Fire Department, Haynes ambulance and Pike County EMA.
The State Fire Marshal will now investigate. The facility has been shut down and secured.
The game has been postponed until Monday.
Dr. Brazzell says he hopes everyone is OK.
“We’re just heartbroken anybody would get hurt in an incident on our campus like this,” he said.
