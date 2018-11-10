More crossing US-Mexico border come from far-flung lands

FILE - In this June 19, 2012, file photo, a Panama border police officer points as he begins to patrol in the Darien Province, on the border with Colombia, in Yaviza, Panama. The area is known as the Darien Gap, a 60-mile (97-kilometer) stretch of roadless jungle straddling the border of Colombia and Panama. One man's journey to America from his home in Mauritania was a dangerous and arduous one that took him through the Darien Gap. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File) (AP)