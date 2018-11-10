Mainly dry Sunday, rain returns for work week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s
For our Veterans Day Sunday, a similar day to what we saw Saturday. Highs will top out near 60°. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. A passing shower or two is possible. Rain coverage is 20°.
Rain makes a comeback for both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Heavy rain with rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely. Locally higher amounts are possible. There is also a marginal risk for strong to severe storms Monday for our far southwestern communities. Damaging winds of 40 to 60 m.p.h. are possible. A few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
We dry out by Wednesday behind the cold front with cooler temperatures. Highs will only top out in the low 50s.
