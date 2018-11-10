Leesburg PD to hold Toy Drive in honor of late Chief

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The late Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore’s legacy lives on in the department, as they announced Friday that the annual toy drive will be in his name.
The Chief Charles Moore Foster Children Program started 18 years ago. The department aims to provide toys for children in foster care systems in the area.
Folks in the community can buy gifts for infants up to 18 years old.
Officials say they will keep this program going to honor Chief Moore’s name.
“He never actually got to see the kids smile when they got the gifts because we always take them to facts and drop them off but I could only imagine the joy they got when they got to see those gifts on Christmas morning. them maybe not knowing it was him and all, now maybe they can when they see his picture,” said James Vick, Leesburg Police Lt.
Toys can be dropped off to the Fire Department, EMS, the Lee County police department and Lee County Sheriffs office.
They will also accept monetary donations.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.