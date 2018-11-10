Leesburg organizations raise funds to feed families for holidays

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Vine church joined forces with other organizations in Leesburg to make sure no family is without food on Thanksgiving.
The church hosted a car wash Saturday along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kiwanis Club to raise money to purchase baskets full of food to give to people for the holidays.
The remainder of the money raised will go towards supporting families who are less fortunate on Christmas as well.
With the help f the city of Leesburg, over 60 families will receive thanksgiving baskets.
“We live in a day in time where it seems like so many people are just out for themselves and we want to show folks that there is still love in our community and that there are still people out here who care and want to give genuinely to someone,” said the Pastor of the Vine Church Jamie Baggett.
They plan to prepare the baskets with turkey, stuffing, and non perishable food items next week.
They will deliver and arrange for items to be picked up by families as well.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.