5K run supports injured veterans

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Folks in Leesburg took a run Saturday to show their appreciation to veterans.
This was the first ever Veterans Days 5-K and One Mile Run.
The proceeds will benefit the Boot Campaign out of Texas and the Nine Line foundation in Savannah.
Both organizations support injured veterans.
The coordinator of today’s run said she thinks its important to localize events for veterans in areas like ours.
“I was hoping at least to say that there are South Georgia vets of all ages. I mean there are 22-year-old who did their four-year term, and there are 80-year-old who served for lifetime and so it’s trying to just let them know that we’re there and other people do support them and thank them for what they have done,” said the coordinator Maureen Price.
About a dozen people participated in the run.
The coordinators tells us she hopes to make this an annual event.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.