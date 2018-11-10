Alumni can sign their names in renovated school

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Monroe Comprehensive High School alumni will soon have a chance to literally leave their mark on the building in Albany.
The school has been undergoing renovations.
Crews expect to wrap those up by next Spring and before construction is officially done, all Monroe alumni will be invited out to an open house.
There, you’ll be able to sign your name on the ground and other parts of the auditorium before the flooring is completely laid down.
Your name will then forever be apart of your high school.
“The pride our kids have had in the past about Monroe that is heightened, and our alumni are just so very appreciative and in awe of this new construction, the new facilities that we have. All of our alumni that come back to the school are just so excited about what our kids have the opportunity to learn in and the academic spaces,” said Principle Vinson Davis.
Among the renovations are a new visual arts lab, new ROTC lab, new band and chorus rooms, and other updates.
