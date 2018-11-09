Wildfires rage in California, forcing mandatory evacuations

(CNN) – Thousands of firefighters are battling flames in California.
In the north, a massive blaze has forced tens of thousands of evacuations.
To the south are more wildfires, which are forcing mandatory evacuations as crews work to save structures.
Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the federal government for help.
Residents of the town of Paradise are evacuating as a massive, fast-moving wildfire is tearing through Butte County in Northern California.
Dubbed the “Camp Fire,” the blaze was growing at a rate of about 80 football fields per minute early Thursday afternoon, injuring residents and firefighters.
The quick spread has been driven by low humidity and high winds.
And the Camp Fire is just one of several blazes raging in the state.
In Southern California, two other fires charred parts of Ventura County, including one called the “Woolsey Fire.”
Another, dubbed the “Hill Fire,” has also spread quickly, forcing mandatory evacuations.
Motorists on the 101 Freeway even turned around and started driving in the wrong direction to avoid a massive wall of smoke and fire.
Authorities shut down a section of the highway in both directions due to the Hill Fire, which is expected to tear a path to the Pacific Ocean.
