What is a provisional ballot?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said hundreds of Southwest Georgians voted on a provisional ballot.
Elections officials said a provisional ballot allows you to cast a ballot in person, even if all the requirements for doing so cannot be met at the time.
The provisional ballot will count as an official vote, if the problem is solved within three days after Election Day.
Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said voter turnout in Dougherty County increased this midterm election.
“Our turnout percentage ended up being a little over fifty percent, which is great. Not 100 percent but still half of it we will take and so it was a good day," said Nickerson.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State website, Dougherty County reported 355 provisional ballots submitted for the General Election.
