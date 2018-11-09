What to do when a fund in your portfolio closes

You may incur a capital gains tax on profits if the ETF's in a taxable account, that is, a non-retirement account. If you owned the fund less than a year, the profit will be taxed at your normal tax rate. If you owned it for longer than a year, you'll pay a lower long-term capital gains rate. On the other hand, if you sell for less than you bought, your loss on this investment can offset gains on others. Ask your tax preparer or a financial adviser for advice.