Weekend dry but rain returns Monday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely through the evening. A few showers past midnight otherwise patchy fog with lows mid 60s. More rain Friday as a cold front pushes across SWGA. As the front swings through tomorrow night clouds clear with sunshine and cooler temperatures for a rather chilly Veteran’s Day weekend.
Rain returns Monday through Tuesday as an area of low pressure lifts north from the Gulf. Expect chilly, windy and wet conditions until the front passes late Tuesday early Wednesday. Behind the boundary the coldest air of the season sends lows into the low-mid 30s for possibly the first frost and first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. Dry the rest of the week with a slow warming trend.
