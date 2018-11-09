Week 13: Friday night football schedule and scores

By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | November 9, 2018 at 5:30 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 6:46 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Round one of the GHSA and GISA playoffs begin Friday night. The higher seeds have home field and the losers go home. Here’s a look at this week’s schedule and final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • (17) Turner County @ (16) Miller County

GHSA:

  • (4) Etowah @ (1) Colquitt County
  • (3) Cherokee @ (2) Lowndes
  • (4) Tift County @ (1) Roswell
  • (4) Mundy’s Mill @ (1) Lee County
  • (3) Lovejoy @ (2) Valdosta
  • (4) Coffee @ (1) Stephenson
  • (3) Jones County @ (2) Bainbridge
  • (4) Henry County @ (1) Cairo
  • (4) Pike County @ (1) Crisp County
  • (3) Jackson @ (2) Monroe
  • (3) Cook @ (2) Westside, Macon
  • (4) Screven County @ (1) Brooks County
  • (3) Harlem @ (2) Fitzgerald
  • (3) Thomasville @ (2) Hephzibah
  • (4) Early County @ (1) Jefferson County
  • (24) Seminole County @ (9) Commerce

GISA:

  • Westfield @ Southland
  • Valwood @ Augusta Prep
  • Brookwood @ Bulloch
  • Briarwood @ Southwest Georgia
  • Westwood @ Brentwood

