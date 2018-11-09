Week 13: Friday night football schedule and scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Round one of the GHSA and GISA playoffs begin Friday night. The higher seeds have home field and the losers go home. Here’s a look at this week’s schedule and final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- (17) Turner County @ (16) Miller County
GHSA:
- (4) Etowah @ (1) Colquitt County
- (3) Cherokee @ (2) Lowndes
- (4) Tift County @ (1) Roswell
- (4) Mundy’s Mill @ (1) Lee County
- (3) Lovejoy @ (2) Valdosta
- (4) Coffee @ (1) Stephenson
- (3) Jones County @ (2) Bainbridge
- (4) Henry County @ (1) Cairo
- (4) Pike County @ (1) Crisp County
- (3) Jackson @ (2) Monroe
- (3) Cook @ (2) Westside, Macon
- (4) Screven County @ (1) Brooks County
- (3) Harlem @ (2) Fitzgerald
- (3) Thomasville @ (2) Hephzibah
- (4) Early County @ (1) Jefferson County
- (24) Seminole County @ (9) Commerce
GISA:
- Westfield @ Southland
- Valwood @ Augusta Prep
- Brookwood @ Bulloch
- Briarwood @ Southwest Georgia
- Westwood @ Brentwood
