Thomasville police officer resigns pending investigation

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - A Thomasville Police officer accused of writing an 11-page defamatory letter about fellow officers, has resigned.
The officer, Waylon Parker, will receive a $20,000 settlement.
WALB received a copy of Parker's severance agreement through an Open Records Request.
It showed Parker will cooperate with the city in any legal proceedings.
The agreement stated he will not seek claims against the city, including employee benefits.
This came nearly nine months after Parker was put on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
It's been almost a year since this letter is alleged to have circulated around city officials, according to pending litigation.
Moultrie attorney Robert Howell says his clients, Police Chief Troy Rich and other officers, are seeking one million dollars in damages.
We reached out to Howell for further comment but were told he wasn't available at the time.
