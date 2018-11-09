Second suspect arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - One of two suspects in a recent shooting in Thomasville has been extradited from Tallahassee.
Micharius Johnson, 21, is being held at the Thomas County jail.
According to Thomasville police, he was extradited Thursday night from Tallahassee where he was arrested.
The victim, Akeilous Hardy, 32, died October 31 as a result of the shooting.
Investigators say Hardy was shot in the head.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Wright Street on October 30.
We will continue to update you as this case develops.
