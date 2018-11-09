Nighthawks seeking fourth conference title

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Ricky Zambrano is in his thirteenth season as the head coach of the Nighthawks men’s soccer team.
Since that time, he’s brought them to 3 conference titles and 3 NAIA tournament berths.
Now he’s trying to add another ring to the case.
The Nighthawks are making yet another appearance in the Sun Conference title match.
Thomas University advanced to the final round after taking down Keiser University in a nailbiter finish Wednesday.
The Nighthawks are searching to reclaim their title... after winning the conference in 20-16 and then falling short the following year.
Zambrano said he is proud of his players for the season they have had... and if they play their game... they will be champions.
“I think it’s about the kids," said Zambrano. "It’s about the boys and they’ve done a great job this season buying into what the coaches have asked of them. They’ve overcome some adversity with injuries and things of that nature.”
The winner of this finals match will automatically receive a bid into the NAIA national tournament.
The Nighthakws will have to take down the #2 conference ranked Southern University Fire at the Thomas Soccer complex Friday at noon.
