Monroe High dedicates new gym to former coach of 30 years

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia high school is dedicating it’s new gymnasium to their legendary former coach of 30 years.
The entire community is invited to join the celebration.
Lewis Smith, known best as Smitty, coached many sports during his time at Monroe Comprehensive High School before he passed away.
Smith was best known for his time spent on the sidelines of Tornado basketball games.
This weekend the school will host it's first game to be played in their new facility, since it opened this past spring.
The dedication of the gym to Coach Smith will be in between the girls and the boys' games Saturday night.
“It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate him, so I hope everyone walks away with a good idea of who Coach Smith was, but also coming together and then everyone enjoying this nice facility,” said Principal Vinson Davis.
The ceremony will start around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
There will be games between elementary and middle schools throughout the county all day leading up to the high school basketball games that night.
