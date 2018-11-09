Michelle Obama discusses IVF treatments, not forgiving Trump in new book

(CNN) - Michelle Obama is strikingly candid in her new memoir, "Becoming."
The Washington Post reported Thursday that the 54-year-old former first lady opens up in the book about her marriage, a miscarriage.
The Associated Press reported, based on a preview of the book, that she and Barack Obama underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their two daughters.
"We were trying to get pregnant and it wasn't going well," said Obama in her memoir. "We had one pregnancy test come back positive, which caused us both to forget every worry and swoon with joy, but a couple of weeks later I had a miscarriage, which left me physically uncomfortable and cratered any optimism we felt."
She also said she'll never forgive Donald Trump for endangering her family by spreading the birther conspiracy.
"The whole (birther) thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," Obama wrote. "But it was also dangerous. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendoes, was putting my family's safety at risk. And for this I'd never forgive him."
Trump responded Friday, saying Obama "got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy."
Her book is set to release Tuesday.
