Lowndes to verify thousands of provisional ballots

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - For this past election, Lowndes County has the fifth highest number of provisional ballots in the state of Georgia.
We spoke to the Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections who shares that once officials must verify the eligibility of each provisional ballot voter. Once verified, the vote is counted by officials.
“We don’t rush the process. We make sure everyone gets to inspect everything to ensure the accuracy of the election," said Deb Cox.
Cox shared that provisional ballots are cast in person, if there are issues with casting your ballot on election day.
You complete a provisional ballot and the election staff reviews your eligibility to vote and if everything checks out your vote is cast.
They want to remind everyone that if you have questions, call the elections office because they are there to help.
We spoke with an elections worker who shared that this should not be a point of concern.
Cox says that one of the main reasons that people cast provisional ballots is because they go to a different polling place than the one they are assigned, simply because it may be more convenient.
“The younger the population is—and we have 10,000 maybe 12,000 at VSU, we have moody air force base—they’re a lot more mobile too. They have a lot more things to deal with during the day and a lot more to cram into a small amount of time so every bit of time saving they can find, they use. So, stopping into another polling place is easy," says Cox.
Cox shares that she does not know this to be 100 percent accurate, but it is just speculation.
She says that we shouldn’t be asking why we have so many provisional ballots, but we should ask ‘why we don’t have more?’
She shared that the sole purpose of the provisional ballot is to ensure people get the chance to vote despite possible error that come up on election day.
