Low-interest loans available to qualifying farmers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Southwest Georgians are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Michael hit a month ago.
While homeowners and renters know about FEMA disaster help, officials want farmers to know they can also receive assistance.
Farmers who saw damage to their crops will have to go through the USDA for help but there is more assistance available to them.
Lovelace Cook with the Small Business Association said even though the SBA doesn’t help farmers with crop loss, they can help them with low-interest loans if they experienced other damages because of the hurricane.
“We work with farm-related businesses and we also provide assistance to farmers who’s homes or private vehicles have been damaged,” said Cook.
Cook said she strongly recommends people in need of help go to the disaster recovery centers located throughout southwest Georgia.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.