Leesburg’s Veterans Day parade set for Saturday

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Veterans Day is Sunday and the city of Leesburg has plans for a parade to honor veterans.
Floats and cars all themed around veteran organizations will take to the streets, followed by marching bands and drill teams from Lee County and surrounding high schools.
Community members from across South Georgia are encouraged to come out and show love and support for those who fought for freedom.
“If you see somebody that indicates they are a veteran, thank them for their service cause we weren’t exactly welcomed coming back from Vietnam,” said Paul Murray, Southwest Georgia Veterans Coalition Chairman.
The parade will begin Saturday at Lee County High School, located at 214 Main Street.
If you want to take part, meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m. sharp.
The planning committee encourages those that want to participate to register for the event prior to.
