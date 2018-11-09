Game of the Week (11/09/18): Turner County facing off against Miller County in the first round

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - The moment many teams and fans have been waiting for all season long.
It's now time for the first round of the playoffs.
Even though it's playoff time, we are still going to choose our game of the week.
Turner County is making it’s fourth playoff appearance in a row tonight, as they face off against the Miller County Pirates as these two will meet for the 22nd time but the first time in post season and that’s why we had to make it our WALB Game of the Week.
The Turner County Rebels are searching for their first 2nd round appearance since 2016, while Miller County is looking to do the same.
The Pirates are in their third straight playoff appearance, but unfortunately, someone is going to end their season here tonight.
A big key for both of these teams tonight is going to have to be their offense.
The Pirates and Rebels both have pretty lock down defenses, but it could be whoever jumps out in front first that could walk away with a victory here tonight.
These two haven’t met since 2005 and the Pirates ended it walking away with back to back losses.
Turner County head coach Leroy Hood said his team needs stay focused on the task at hand to pull out a win.
“We still have an opportunity to compete for a state championship as well," said Hood. "As long as we are in the playoffs, we have an opportunity. As far as the community, everyone’s looking forward to going down to Miller County Colquitt Georgia and to just come out and support us and the kids, you know, this is an experience that we all look forward to.”
The community support will need to be strong tonight for both teams.
The Rebels will travel out to face the Pirates Friday at 7:30 P.M.
