FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to close for Veterans Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - All Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) throughout central and southwest Georgia will close Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day. The centers will reopen at their regularly scheduled time of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
If Hurricane Michael survivors need assistance on Veterans Day, they can call (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The TTY number is (800) 462-7585 for those who are speech or hearing-impaired. Survivors can also check the status of their claims or register online at disasterassistance.gov.
Residents who are insured, uninsured or underinsured are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a DRC. However, survivors are welcome to use the center’s phone banks and computers, if needed. FEMA grants and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans may be able to help cover survivors’ damaged property and destroyed essential items.
In addition to the DRCs, the SBA manages five Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) across the state. Those centers will be closed Monday, as well. They will reopen Tuesday at their regularly scheduled time.
