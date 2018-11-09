Dog wakes, saves sleeping family before house burns down

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, MN (KBJR/CNN) - A Minnesota family lost everything when their 3-year-old home burned down earlier this week.
They're grateful, though, because they could have also lost their lives if it wasn't for their dog, Milo.
The Hansen family has little left but their dog.
"I never thought it was going to burn down,” said Dave Hansen.
“I wasn't even worried about, you know, getting anything out, or saving photos, or any of that stuff."
Hansen and his wife Carrie were sleeping when the fire broke out.
Their dog Milo woke Carrie up.
"He was up in her face, trying to get her to wake up, I guess,” Hansen said. “She was telling him to go back to bed. Finally, she noticed it was smoke in there."
Milo brought her to the source.
"He ran to the garage, she followed him, and it was solid smoke in there," Hansen said.
That's when Carrie woke up her husband.
"In my mind, I was going to put it out," he said.
Unfortunately, the fire was spreading.
"I just stood there and sprayed it,” he said. “The torch tanks were laying there, and the welder was sitting there. Once the fire got around them, I was just like ‘time to go.’ "
And the fire spread through the roof engulfing the home and burning it to the ground.
The garage where Hansen works doing woodwork and being a mechanic, was also burned to the ground.
"Basically, everything I own was in there," he said.
All of their possessions gone.
Except Milo.
"I got my kids and my family, my wife, dog," Hansen said.
Safe and sound because of an irreplaceable family member named Milo.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Hansens.
They did not have insurance on the house.
