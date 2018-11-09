Decatur County recovering from Hurricane Michael

DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) - Even a month later, the devastation Hurricane Michael brought to Decatur County is immense.
As of Thursday, Georgia is now 29 days post Hurricane Michael. But, the damage it left behind is still very evident.
Especially, in communities like Decatur County.
“We really weren’t prepared for something like this," said Bainbridge resident Ernest White.
White said he’s encouraged by the work crews have been able to accomplish. He said it took a while to see their hard work.
“There was days nobody could go anywhere," said White.
So, neighbors began helping one another recover.
“Neighborhoods got together and we cleaned the streets to where you could at least drive up and down it," White explained.
As the days go by, White and others said they’ve seen a lot crews out collecting storm debris. However, county officials said they believe it’s going to take months to put this community back together.
“At least we can drive on the streets now, we’ve got water, we’ve got power, we’re doing good," said White.
County officials said crews are continuing to work around the clock removing trees and clearing roadways.
Despite the progress that’s been made so far, there is still a long road ahead until all is back to normal for Decatur County residents.
