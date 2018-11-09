Deal appoints Crittenden as secretary of state

Crittenden has served as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services since July 2015. She previously served in the executive leadership of the Georgia Student Finance Commission. Her experience includes working as general counsel at Morehouse College and as the assistant vice chancellor of Legal Affairs-Contracts for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. She was also an assistant county attorney in DeKalb County and an associate at the law firm of Powell, Goldstein, Frazer & Murphy. Crittenden earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Yale University and a law degree from the University of Michigan School of Law. She has one child and lives in Tucker.