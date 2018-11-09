Croatia arrests 4 suspected thieves in Venice jewel heist

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, some jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection are on display at the 'Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajahs' exhibition, at Venice's Doge's Palace, in Venice, Italy. Croatian police say they have arrested four suspects in the brazen theft last January of precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection that were on display in a Venetian palace. Police said Thursday, Nov. 8 the men, all Croatians, were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation in cooperation with Italian police. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP, file) (Andrea Merola)