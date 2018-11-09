Cold front clears us out for the weekend.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Scattered showers remained mostly west of I-75 Thursday evening. However a few showers are likely overnight with patchy fog and lows mid 60s. Last round of rain pushes through Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front slides across the state. Behind the boundary skies clear overnight bringing sunshine and cooler temperatures for a rather chilly but tranquill Veteran’s Day weekend.
Rain returns Monday through Tuesday as an area of low pressure lifts north from the Gulf. Expect chilly, windy and wet conditions until the front passes late Tuesday early Wednesday. A second surge of Canadian air will be the coldest of the season so far sending lows into the low-mid 30s for the first frost and possibly first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. Dry the rest of the week with a slow warming trend.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.