Ballot certification halted in Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Federal Courts have issued a temporary restraining order against Dougherty County, stopping the certification of ballots.
The restraining order comes after the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a complaint against the county.
The county planned to have all the ballots counted and certified by 5 p.m. Friday.
This will impact mostly military absentee ballots which were expected to be finished by Friday.
Another hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday to provide more evidence in the lawsuit.
The Federal Courts named Spencer Lee as the defense attorney for the Dougherty County Board of Elections. Lee was not present during Friday morning’s hearing.
After the hearing, Lee told WALB that he had no comment but could not confirm if he would be representing the Dougherty County Board of Elections.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.