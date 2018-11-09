3 arrested on multiple felony drug charges in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Three people are behind bars and are facing several felony drug charges.
Valdosta Police said in a news release its narcotics division began a lengthy investigation into numerous complaints about drug sales in the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive. VPD was able to identify two residences that were selling narcotics.
On Thursday, November 8, VPD’s narcotics unit, along with Power Squad, K-9 Unit, Person’s Crime and Property Crimes Unit, and the Department of Community Supervision, executed search warrants at the two residences which were both located in the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive.
Between the two locations, detectives seized more than 425 grams of marijuana, more than 22 grams of cocaine, more than 85 grams of Alpha-PVP (Flakka), 56 complete Ecstasy pills, 17 partial Ecstasy pills, and 13 tablets of a schedule III Narcotic-Dronabinol. VPD said the total street value of the narcotics is more than $20,600.
Eric Dewayne Williams, 36, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (felony), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), and possession of a drug related objects (misdemeanor).
Cory Tyrone Clark, 35, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (felony), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), possession of Schedule I Alpha-PVP possession with intent to distribute (felony), obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).
Leroy Lasignor Romer, 37, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), possession of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) with intent to distribute (felony), possession of Schedule III Narcotics (felony), and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).
“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the multiple citizens that came forward to report the illegal narcotics sales that were taking place in an area frequented by local residents and school children. VPD also recognizes the long hours of work by all involved officers and the assistance of the Department of Community Supervision,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.
All three were transported to Lowndes County Jail without incident.
