Albany city employee under investigation

Albany city employee under investigation
City of Albany Logo (Source: City of Albany)
By Krista Monk | November 9, 2018 at 5:12 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 5:21 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany is investigating a Public Works employee after a “large and suspicious” order was placed.

According to city officials, leaders were notified on Nov. 8 after an order of concrete that was placed by a Public Works employee.

An investigation was launched and initially revealed that three employees used the concrete, city time and city equipment to repair a relative’s driveway, city officials said.

The City of Albany has not released the identity of the employee at this time.

Albany leaders said that a very active investigation is underway.

The mission of the City of Albany is to deliver fiscally responsible, highly dependable services to the citizens in the community and the region with integrity and professionalism. City leaders will not tolerate this type of conduct from employees and will take swift action.
City of Albany

Currently, it is unclear what action will be taken once the investigation is concluded or if the other two employees are also facing repercussions.

The city said that more details will be released once the investigation is over.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.