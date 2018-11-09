Albany city employee under investigation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany is investigating a Public Works employee after a “large and suspicious” order was placed.
According to city officials, leaders were notified on Nov. 8 after an order of concrete that was placed by a Public Works employee.
An investigation was launched and initially revealed that three employees used the concrete, city time and city equipment to repair a relative’s driveway, city officials said.
The City of Albany has not released the identity of the employee at this time.
Albany leaders said that a very active investigation is underway.
Currently, it is unclear what action will be taken once the investigation is concluded or if the other two employees are also facing repercussions.
The city said that more details will be released once the investigation is over.
