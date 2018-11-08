World of Coca-Cola to honor military personnel for Veterans Day

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta is showing their gratitude on Veterans Day to the men and women who serve our country.
In addition to complimentary admission to all military members (active duty, reserves and retirees) year-round, members of the Armed Forces may purchase up to four half-price general admission tickets for their friends and family to join them in visiting the attraction, through Sunday, Nov. 11. Tickets may be purchased with a valid Armed Forces ID card at the attraction’s ticketing windows.
On Saturday, visitors to the World of Coca-Cola will also be able to view the 37th Annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade, which will pass directly in front of the attraction. The parade begins at 11:11 a.m. in downtown Atlanta.
Following the parade, a free Veterans Day Festival will take place from noon-2:30 p.m. in Pemberton Place – just outside of World of Coca-Cola. The festival is open to the public and will feature a variety of exhibitor tents, as well as a performance by the 116th Army Band.
