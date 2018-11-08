Wells named a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers trophy

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The VSU Blazers have been getting all kinds of attention this season.
As the Blazers are getting ready to face off against their toughest opponent of the season... this game could prove to be a big one for Rogan Wells.
Yes the red-shirt Sophomore quarterback has been having a great year with the Blazers and it could possibly get even better.
Rogan Wells is now a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers trophy.
Wells is one of the 20 selected as a finalist for this award out of the 200 that were evaluated.
Wells is leading the GSC in touchdowns this season with 35 and so far this season has 1400 passing yards with almost 500 rushing yards.
Kerwin Bell has made it clear that his team is excited for their success... but each game is their main focus.
