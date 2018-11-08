Valdosta Wildcats to host first round of GHSA playoffs

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Ticket sales for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs will continue through Friday or until tickets run out.
Officials said that this may be one of the only chances to see the Valdosta Wildcats play at home and this is the cheapest tickets will be throughout the playoffs.
Mitchell said ticket prices go up every round of the playoffs.
“We’re not setting the prices. Georgia High School [Association] does that so we have to follow their rules," said Athletics Director Reginald Mitchell.
Mitchell also said that he wants the community to come out and support. He said that the players have a tendency to play hard when they have a large crowd.
Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 9 at the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
