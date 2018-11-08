Valdosta small businesses ask people to shop locally

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - With the holidays approaching, small business owners in Valdosta want to remind everyone to shop locally.
For many businesses, the holidays are their busiest times and they need the help of the community to maintain their livelihoods.
Susan Mullis is a small business owner who has owned the Flower Gallery in downtown for about 20 years.
“We’re a privately owned businesses and we’re trying to make a difference. We love what we do and so it’s very important to shop with the small guy. It really helps the economy and really helps the small businesses also," explained Mullis.
Mullis said that she went through a transitional period when she first opened her shop, but she was able to survive with the support of the community. She said that her business works extra hard to provide a special attention to detail and sound quality for customers.
