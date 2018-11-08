Upgrades continue at Brooks Co. Boys & Girls Club

BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) - In Brooks County, crews are working on phase two of the Boys & Girls club upgrades.
Phase one included the first part of the facility that was finished just months ago, while phase two will include a new gym and an extended area for children of different age groups.
The Boys & Girls Club in Brooks County has been shut down for months due to construction to expand the facility.
“We started with just a Community Block Development Grant that built one building. They’ve done a great job with bringing kids in and out of that building, but we knew the need was a lot bigger than just having one building,” said Cathy Parker, the vice president of marketing and development.
The Boys & Girls Club of Brooks opened earlier this year and offered art classes, cooking classes, games and more. Hoping to mirror the building completed in phase one, they began working on phase two.
“We’ve started on phase two, which is the gymnasium and then another academic building, where we’ll be able to separate the children from kindergarten to fifth grade and then from middle school and high school,” explained Parker.
Phase two is expected to be finished in the next few months, then officials hope to immediately begin on phase 3.
"Our wonderful goal will be to have it all finished for the summer, but at least to have it done for the school year that will start in 2019,” said Parker.
With construction of phase two underway, activities in the already completed portion of the building have been put on pause.
“It’s been very exciting to see the phases and we’re now in phase two of our construction. To see the children come in and out of the building and have new experiences and new exposure to things, that they may not otherwise," said Janie Jones, the Brooks Boys & Girls Club director.
And when construction ends, Jones hopes that it will become a home away from home for students.
“We want it to be kind of a hub, a place where they feel they can come and just enjoy themselves, also get some academic help, but learn at the same time. Learn and have fun,” said Jones.
Officials expect that phase three will include an on campus aquatics center and they are still working to acquire the remaining $500,000 necessary in donations for the project.
