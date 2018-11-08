Upcoming Facebook Messenger feature gives you 10 minutes to delete message

(RNN) – Facebook Messenger is about to give us all a mulligan.
An upcoming feature provides a 10-minute window for deleting a message after it was originally sent.
“If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it,” says the release notes for the latest version of Messenger for Apple products. It was found under the “coming soon” section.
Facebook first floated the idea back in February when it admitted that it had been quietly deleting messages sent by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives.
Tech tipster Jane Manchun Wong has shared screen shots on Twitter of the feature being tested.
“Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone!” she tweeted.
No date has been given for the arrival of the “unsend” feature.
