University System of Georgia enrollment increases to all-time high

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Fall 2018 enrollment in the University System of Georgia’s 26 colleges and universities totaled 328,712 students, an increase of 1.1 percent (or 3,509 more students) over the previous year. This fall’s enrollment continues a five-year trend of modest increases in student enrollment in the USG. This fall also marks the fourth consecutive year that enrollment continued to reach an all-time high in the USG’s total student enrollment.
“While the University System of Georgia continues to see modest increases in enrollment, more students than ever are graduating from our institutions,” said Chancellor Steve Wrigley. “The number of USG students annually earning degrees is up 21 percent since 2011, when the Complete College Georgia initiative related to college attainment launched. With this success, we remain committed to our goals of making college more affordable and accessible, finding greater opportunities to be more efficient and ensuring more Georgians enter the workforce with a college credential.”
The enrollment numbers were released in the USG’s “Fall 2018 Semester Enrollment Report,” which breaks down enrollment by institution, class, race and ethnicity, in-state, out-of-state and international students, as well as gender and age.
Dual enrollment, which allows students to earn college credit while in high school, increased from 11,536 students in fall 2017 to students 12,394 in fall 2018, a 7.4 percent increase. Graduate programs also contributed to the fall 2018 enrollment increase with 53,169 students enrolled, which is a 7.4 percent increase over fall 2017.
Meanwhile, enrollment patterns varied by institution across the USG. Enrollment increased at 12 institutions, decreased at 14 institutions.
