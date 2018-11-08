Turner County starts road to title in Colquitt

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - The Rebels are in their fourth straight playoff appearance and not looking to hold anything back on their way to glory road.
Second year head coach Leroy Hood has led the Rebels to two straight playoff appearances but he feels his team has a lot more to prove.
It’s been since 2008 since the Rebels have been able to make it past the second round but the Rebels are looking to start that change Friday night.
A big key for the Rebels has been their defense this season.
Sitting at 3rd in the region with an average of just 19 points per game.
Hood knows his boys will have to step up and play Rebel football if they want to advance to the second round.
“We just plan on going out there and playing a hard fought game," said Hood. "We know that Miller County is a really good team, 6-3, come from a pretty good region. We just look forward to going out there and playing some pretty good ball.”
Turner County will kickoff the first round against Miller County Friday at 7:30 P.M.
