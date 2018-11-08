Thomasville teens face terrorism charge after video surfaces

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Two Thomasville teens are facing terrorism charges after a video surfaced, showing them threatening to shoot a middle school student.
The Thomasville Police Department said the victim’s parents told a resource officer at MacIntyre Park Middle School about the threats on Monday.
Within the hour, officers arrested 17-year-old Michale Greene and a 15-year-old boy.
Officers said the gun Greene had in the video was a fake, disguised to look real. They also discover he had brought that same gun to Thomasville High School last week but didn’t take it out of his bag.
Captain Maurice Holmes said these types of incidents always need to be taken seriously.
“That is an extremely high priority situation. And we have a zero, absolute zero tolerance when it comes to any kind of threats or weapons at our schools," explained Holmes.
Greene has been released on his own recognizance.
The 15-year-old suspect was released back to his parents.
Both are charged with terrorist threats against another teenager.
Greene is also charged with having a weapon on school grounds.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.