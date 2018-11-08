Terrell Co. voters approve T-SPLOST referendum

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Road improvements are on the way for Terrell County.
Voters approved a T-SPLOST referendum during Tuesday’s election.
Terrell County officials were hoping the voters would pass this T-SPLOST.
Officials would like to tackle some much-needed road projects throughout the county.
Terrell County Commission Chairman Wilbur T. Gamble III said the money from this tax will allow officials to consider paving projects.
“Well, we wanted that to pass because it opens up opportunities to really do some improvements on the roads. Unfortunately, the way the formula is right now for sharing tax revenue for fuel, they cut us back in the rural areas and we don’t get enough to really do much but barely maintain some roads,” said Gamble.
Gamble said the tax will generate $700,000 to $800,000 every year.
Gamble said over five years, that could accumulate to $3.8 million.
Gamble also said the county should have enough money to tackle some projects within the next few years.
The tax goes into effect in April.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.