Surging Newton, Panthers face red-hot Steelers

Still, the Panthers present their own unique challenge. Carolina might be the NFL's closest approximation to a throwback. The Panthers have run for at least 121 yards in seven of eight games, with Newton serving as the catalyst. At 29 he's on pace for a career high in rushing attempts, a mixture of Turner's creative play calling and Newton's pragmatic approach to when he tucks the ball and takes off. While he's still happy to deliver a shot now and then, he's more likely to slide before getting hit.