Slow moving thunderstorms are producing heavy rain

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Since early afternoon slow moving showers and thunderstorms have brought heavy rain across SWGA. Some areas are reporting over an inch of rain with more likely overnight. Be aware roads are slippery and visibility reduced with the persist heavy downpours. Otherwise dense fog develops with lows mid-upper 60s.
We get a brief break before the next round Thursday afternoon and then again Friday. Drier and cooler for most of Veteran’s Day weekend. Rain returns late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday with a stronger cold front which also ushers in the coldest air of the season. Highs drop into the 50s and lows in the low 30s with possibly the first frost of the season. the average date of the first fall frost is November 14th.
