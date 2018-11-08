PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/7/18): Grace closes the season in style

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - You want to be playing your best football in November and December.
The regular season is in the rear view for high school football, and the Albany-Area player of the week did just that.
Blane Grace went 19 for 22 passing for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
He added 94 yards on the ground and another touchdown in Terrell Academy’s 55-42 win over Southwest Georgia Academy.
It was the best offensive performance from the Eagles all season, and it came with the region title on the line in the last game of the regular season.
“It was very exciting. Everybody was pumped. Winning region is obviously a big ordeal so it was really exciting really fun. It gives us another week to prepare. The teams that didn’t win region they have to play this Friday and us winning region it gives us a few more practices to prepare for next week," said Grace.
The Eagles are off this week.
They’ll host the winner of Piedmont and St. Andrews next weekend in Dawson.
