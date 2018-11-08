Pet of the Week, Nov. 5-9

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Rainey.
Rainey is a 10-month-old female terrier mix! She was surrendered by her owner, who could no longer care for her. Rainey is house broken, good with children, other dogs, doesn’t seem to mind the cats at the shelter, leash trained, and knows simple commands.
She is current all all her yearly shots and has had her Pro Heart injection. Rainey is more than ready to get out of the shelter!
Her adoption fee is only $75, which will get her spayed and a microchip.
Rainey would love to be in her forever home before Thanksgiving!
You can adopt Rainey and other animals from the Lee County Animal Shelter at 101 Mossy Dell.
